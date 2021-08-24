Adam Cole's WWE Contract Reportedly Expires This Week amid AEW Rumors

Photo credit: WWE.com

Adam Cole's WWE contract reportedly does not expire until later this week.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Cole's WWE contract is up at the end of the week, meaning he isn't yet a free agent and can't yet negotiate with other companies.

It was also reported by Fightful Select (h/t Comicbook.com's Connor Casey) that Cole's WWE contract expires Friday, and the expectation is that WWE will make at least one more contract offer in an effort to get him to stay.

Cole lost to Kyle O'Reilly in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls match at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday. It is widely believed that it was Cole's final NXT match, and there has since been plenty of speculation regarding him potentially signing with AEW.

While no substantiated reports have established that Cole to AEW is imminent, some within AEW have teased the possibility of it happening.

After Cole lost to O'Reilly, The Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio to make references to Cole, while Kenny Omega posted a photo of Cole on Instagram.

Cole worked closely with The Young Bucks and Omega in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is known to be friends with them. Also, Cole's girlfriend, Britt Baker, is the reigning AEW women's world champion.

Several former WWE stars have signed with AEW since being released over the past several months, including Miro, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Also, former WWE star CM Punk debuted for AEW last week, and Daniel Bryan is rumored to be signing with AEW as well.

The 32-year-old Cole signed with WWE in 2017 after a successful run in ROH that saw him hold the ROH World Championship three times.

Cole has worked almost exclusively in NXT for WWE, and he was the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time. Cole did have a few main roster moments, though, including beating Daniel Bryan in a match on SmackDown in 2019 and beating Pete Dunne at Survivor Series 2019.

It was reported earlier this month by Fightful (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) that Cole met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon backstage at SmackDown.

McMahon was said to have taken a liking to Cole on a personal level, and the wheels were set in motion for pitches to be made for Cole's move up to the main roster.

It is unclear if WWE has made any official contract offers to Cole since that meeting, but based on multiple reports, Cole has not signed a new deal with WWE as of yet.

While Cole doesn't have prototypical size, he is one of the best talkers in the business and an excellent heel, which could make him a success on WWE's main roster, AEW or any other wrestling company.

It will be a big deal when Cole finally does make a decision, but it looks as though he won't be able to make his next move until next week at the earliest.

