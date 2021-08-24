Packers Described as 'Antiquated' by Agent amid Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Disputes

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

An anonymous NFL agent ripped the Green Bay Packers and their way of doing business in an article published Tuesday.

As part of a survey of NFL agents conducted by Ben Standig of The Athletic, the aforementioned agent voted for the Packers as the team that had the worst offseason.

The agent also said: "You could argue Green Bay, even with [quarterback Aaron] Rodgers back, considering how it played out. Now there's a Davante Adams problem. There's something going on there. It's always been an antiquated place."

Notably, the Packers had to do some convincing to get Rodgers back in the fold for 2021, and they have yet to sign Adams to a contract extension.

Rodgers had some well-documented issues with the Packers that nearly caused him to choose retirement rather than play in 2021. While Rodgers is with the team for now, his future beyond next season is in question.

One thing Rodgers brought up during his first press conference at training camp was his belief that the Packers don't always treat veteran players with respect and haven't always gone to the proper lengths to keep important players in the fold.

In an apparent effort to appease Rodgers, the Packers did acquire veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans via trade this offseason. Rodgers and Cobb were previously teammates in Green Bay from 2011-18.

Another sign there may be something to Rodgers' complaints is the fact that the Packers haven't locked up Adams to a long-term deal with just a couple of weeks left until the start of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Adams is coming off a career year, as he registered 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and an NFL-high 18 touchdowns in 14 games while playing a huge role in Rodgers winning his third career NFL MVP award.

Despite that, Adams is currently set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

There likely isn't any imminent danger of Adams playing elsewhere in 2022 since the Packers can apply the franchise tag if need be, but players of Adams' caliber typically receive a contract extension well ahead of time.

While the Packers have stumbled through some follies recently, they have gone 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons.

With Rodgers back in the fold, Green Bay is a strong contender to reach and perhaps win the Super Bowl during the upcoming season, but there is far less certainty regarding the team and its ability to contend in 2022 and beyond given the Rodgers and Adams situations.