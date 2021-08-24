NFL Rumors: Falcons to Sign Josh Rosen to Contract After AJ McCarron's Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly bringing in Josh Rosen to provide quarterback depth in the wake of AJ McCarron's torn ACL.

Per ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the 2018 first-round pick will sign with Atlanta to compete for the backup job leading into the regular season.

The Falcons announced McCarron suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

The setback occurred on a scramble in the second quarter, though it wasn't initially clear anything was wrong because he remained in the game for one more play before going to the sideline.

Scott Bair of the team's website noted Monday that the Falcons brought in multiple quarterbacks for a workout.

Matt Ryan is entrenched as the Falcons starter. Feleipe Franks, an undrafted rookie from Arkansas, will be the only other quarterback on Atlanta's roster until Rosen's signing becomes official.

Rosen has been a free agent since Aug. 17 when the San Francisco 49ers waived him. The 24-year-old joined the Niners in December to provide depth in the wake of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.

The No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen started 13 games as a rookie for the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in April 2019 after the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray.

Rosen has a 3-13 career record as a starter. He has thrown for 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and a 54.8 completion percentage in 20 appearances.