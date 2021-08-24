Knicks Rumors: NY Open to New Mitchell Robinson Contract ‘As Long As It’s Not Crazy'

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, the New York Knicks are open to extending Mitchell Robinson for the right price.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks president Leon Rose would consider a new deal for the 23-year-old center “as long as it’s not crazy.”

Robinson has been a valuable player for the Knicks over the past three seasons. He was a second-round pick out of Western Kentucky in the 2018 NBA draft.

Per Spotrac, Robinson will earn $1.8 million in the upcoming season before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2022.

The Knicks had a surprisingly strong year last season. They made the playoffs with a 41-31 record but lost in the first round of the postseason to the Atlanta Hawks.

That success prompted New York's front office to spend big in free agency, highlighted by Julius Randle's four-year, $117 million contract extension. Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Derrick Rose all re-signed with the Knicks, while Evan Fournier joined the team on a four-year, $78 million deal.

After being used primarily off the bench in his first two seasons, Robinson moved into the starting lineup in 2020-21 under head coach Tom Thibodeau. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in minutes per game (27.5), points (8.3), rebounds (8.1) and steals (1.1).

Hand and foot injuries limited Robinson to just 31 games last season. He underwent surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal in his right foot in March that ended his 2020-21 campaign.

Robinson's defensive ability and scoring efficiency in the paint certainly gives him value to the Knicks. If the two sides can find common ground on a new deal, it makes sense to keep their partnership going.