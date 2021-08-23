Sean Payton Says He Doesn't Have a Timetable to Name Saints' Starting QB for Week 1

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton isn't ready to name Drew Brees' successor just yet.

"I don't have one right now," he told reporters prior to Monday's preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars when asked if there was a timetable to determine the starter between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. "Before we play the first game."

However, Payton did tell Peter King that he hopes to name the starter before the Saints' final preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. That means Monday's preseason game against the Jaguars could go a long way toward influencing the decision.

Both Winston and Hill saw time in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens and the former went 7-of-12 passing for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The latter went 8-of-12 passing for 81 yards, zero touchdown passes and one interception.

There are advantages to each, as Winston led the league in passing yards (5,109) in 2019 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has plenty of starting experience. Hill brings athleticism and went 3-1 as a starter while replacing an injured Brees last season.

Still, Hill has more limitations as a thrower, and turnovers have plagued Winston at times during his career.

The Florida State product also led the league with 30 interceptions during that same season he led the NFL in passing yards.

Whichever quarterback gets the nod will be under plenty of pressure. After all, he will be replacing one of the best signal-callers in league history and a future Hall of Famer in Brees. All Brees did was become synonymous with the Saints organization and retire with a Super Bowl ring and 13 Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

The race between Hill and Winston will be the biggest storyline in New Orleans heading into the eventual season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.