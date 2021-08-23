Bryson DeChambeau Accepts Invitation to Compete in Long Drivers World Championship

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau will look to "grow the game" of golf by competing in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship in Mesquite, Nevada, on Sept. 27.

He announced Sunday on Instagram he accepted the invitation and called it "an amazing opportunity to grow the game and the sport in general! I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are. I've been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job."

DeChambeau is widely known for his long drives on the PGA Tour, but this will be a daunting challenge.

While DeChambeau—who hit a 414-yard drive at the Sentry Tournament—is first on the PGA Tour with an average driving distance of 321.5 yards, Tom VanHaaren of ESPN pointed out that is well behind Kyler Berkshire.

Berkshire is the top-ranked driver on the Professional Long Drive circuit and drove the ball 474 yards in competition in 2017.

DeChambeau is currently competing in the Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey and entered Monday's final round at five-under and well off the lead.