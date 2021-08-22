Grizzlies Trade Rumors: Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson Available 'For the Right Price'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies may be a little more active prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported Sunday the Grizzlies have made Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson available "for the right price."

Fedor noted Memphis has 18 players under contract, which is more than the NBA maximum. As a result, some departures will be required before opening night.

That the Grizzlies would be willing to part with Brooks or Anderson seemingly signals a desire to net a solid asset in return, be it another rotation piece or a valuable draft pick.

Brooks was the team's second-leading scorer (17.2 points) and shot 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Anderson, meanwhile, did a little bit of everything, averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

They were both regular starters for the Grizzlies in 2020-21, and that figures to remain the case for the year ahead.

The Grizzlies have progressed nicely and may even be ahead of schedule, getting to the playoffs in Ja Morant's second season.

In order to reach the next level, general manager Zach Kleiman will need to make some difficult decisions. There might come a time when Kleiman needs to upgrade from Brooks and/or Anderson.

The contract status of both players might be a factor in the details Fedor reported. Anderson is eligible for free agency in 2022, and Brooks is due to hit the market in 2023.

Properly managing the salary cap and payroll is imperative for a non-marquee franchise such as Memphis. Chandler Parsons' ill-fated run was a prime example of how taking a big swing and whiffing can be a significant blow.

Neither Anderson nor Brooks figures to collect a deal similar to Parsons' four-year, $94 million contract, but they'll be in a good position to earn pay raises. Anderson will make $9.9 million this season, and Brooks is due to earn $11.4 million in his final year.

When push comes to shove, Kleiman may be wary of limiting his financial flexibility as he looks to continue building around Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.