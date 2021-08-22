WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Says She Wasn't 'Allowed to Go to SummerSlam in Vegas'

Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Nikki Bella said she wasn't allowed to attend SummerSlam, which took place Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bella didn't provide any further details about the situation in her Instagram post.

The two-time WWE Divas champion was widely expected to return at Saturday's pay-per-view after she dropped several hints in recent weeks.

She even made an Instagram post early Saturday saying she'd arrived in Vegas with the hashtag for SummerSlam. So either she was playing mind games with the WWE Universe the entire time or something changed leading up to the show that stopped her from being at one of the company's premier shows.

Bella's name was dropped a couple of times during promos throughout the feud between Roman Reigns and John Cena, her former real-life boyfriend, as they prepared to face off in the main event with the Universal Championship on the line.

It led to speculation the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee may interfere in the match, but Reigns successfully defended his title with no sight of Bella. Brock Lesnar did return to confront Reigns afterward, likely setting up a future feud between the Superstars.

Becky Lynch also returned Saturday to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship with a quick victory over Bianca Belair, another spot on the card that could have hypothetically been filled by Bella.

It's impossible to say for sure until Bella or WWE provide further information, though.

