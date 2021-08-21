Little League World Series 2021: Saturday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Saturday's action at the 2021 Little League World Series features eight teams trying to stave off elimination.

The teams that lost in the first round Thursday and Friday have an opportunity to keep their season alive with a victory. The winners from Saturday's games will play a second elimination contest against the losers from the winner's bracket Monday.

Here's a recap of all the action from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Day 3 of the Little League World Series.

2021 Little League World Series Results

North Manchester-Hooksett LL (New Hampshire) def. Nolensville LL (Tennessee), 4-1

Toms River East LL (New Jersey) def. Manchester LL (Connecticut), 11-4

Eastlake LL (Washington) def. Martin County North (Florida), 1-0

Upper Providence LL (Pennsylvania) vs. Lafayette LL (Louisiana), 8 p.m. ET

Recap

Tristan Lucier carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and finished with 10 strikeouts to help New Hampshire earn a 4-1 win over Tennessee in the first game of Saturday's schedule.

New Hampshire spotted Lucier a two-run lead in the bottom of the first inning on a wild pitch and bases-loaded walk by Tennessee starter Ryan Newell.

Newell was pulled from the game after recording only one out. He issued three walks and allowed a one-out single to Mason DeVall.

Ryan Pearson did an excellent job in relief of Newell to keep Tennessee within striking distance. He scattered four hits and had three strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

After Tennessee got on the board on William Dreussi's RBI single in the top of the fourth, New Hampshire answered in the bottom half of the frame. Keith Townsend drove in two runs on a single to center field.

Townsend closed out the game in relief of Lucier by tossing a perfect sixth inning.

In the second game, New Jersey used an eight-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning to turn a 4-3 deficit into an 11-4 victory over Connecticut.

Connecticut led by as many as three runs heading into the bottom of the third. Jacob Budarz put Manchester Little League up in the top of the third with a two-run homer.

After tacking on an extra run in the inning, New Jersey started to chip away in the bottom of the third with two runs.

Following a scoreless fourth inning, Toms River East broke things wide open. Joey DiMeo had the big hit with a grand slam that turned a tie game into an 8-4 advantage for New Jersey.

The New Jersey squad would tack on three more insurance runs. Dominic Roma was excellent in relief of Carson Frazier. The right-hander pitched three no-hit innings and allowed just one walk with three strikeouts.

Eli Jones was a one-man show for Washington in its 1-0 victory over Florida. The right-hander tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks on just 77 pitches in six innings on the mound.

Hitting in the leadoff spot in the lineup, Jones broke the scoreless stalemate in the top of the fifth with an RBI single off Florida pitcher Preston Sullivan.

Florida had an opportunity to get on the board in the bottom of the second with one out and runners on first and third. McClain Lewis tried going to the opposite field, but Sanath Chari caught the liner and stepped on the first base bag to finish the double play.

Sullivan did his best to match Jones pitch for pitch. He also tossed a complete game, allowing just the one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in the loss.