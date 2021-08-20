Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoff Scoring: 'I Don't Think It's Fair'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup playoff format.

Speaking to reporters after his second round at the Northern Trust on Friday, Rahm said he doesn't think the system rewards golfers for playing well.

"I don't think it's fair," he said. "... I think you have the playoffs itself, and if you win the first two and if you don't play good in the last one ... you can end up with a really bad finish."

Rahm also said he voiced his frustration to a PGA Tour official, who attempted to explain it to him:

"... [if] I'm a Patriots fans and the Patriots win everything to get to the Super Bowl and they don't win the Super Bowl, you don't win the Lombardi Trophy, right? My answer was, they still finished second. They have to understand that golf is different."

The FedEx Cup playoffs consist of the Northern Trust, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, the last three PGA Tour events of the season.

The top 125 players at the end of the regular season standings advance to the Northern Trust. The field gets cut down to the top 70 for the BMW Championship and top 30 for the Tour Championship.

The winners of the first two playoff events are awarded 2,000 points, while the Tour Championship uses a strokes-based system with the leader starting at 10-under par, No. 2 player opening at eight-under par, No. 3 player at seven-under par, No. 4 player at six-under par and No. 5 player at five-under par.

Rahm is off to a great start in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He currently leads the Northern Trust with a score of 12-under par through 36 holes. The 26-year-old finished the regular season ranked fifth in the playoff standings, with 2,003 points in 19 tournaments.

He was the only player in the top five who played fewer than 20 tournaments during the regular season.

The PGA Tour adopted the FedEx Cup in 2007 to add a playoff wrinkle to the schedule. The winner of the playoff receives a $15 million payout, with a total bonus pool of $60 million divided between the top 30 players.