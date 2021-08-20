Pacquiao vs. Ugas Weigh In: Results and Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The stage is set for Saturday's main-event fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao tipped the scales at 146 pounds for Friday's weigh-in, while Ugas was right at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

This is Pacquiao's first fight since his victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019. He's 67-7-2 all time with 39 knockouts. Ugas sports a 26-4 record with 12 knockouts. His last appearance came in September 2020, when he won a split decision over Abel Ramos.

Errol Spence Jr. was originally supposed to be standing alongside Pacquiao. A torn retina forced Spence to walk away, with Ugas taking his place on short notice and moving up form the undercard.

While a Pacquiao-Spence matchup was more intriguing on paper, Ugas is tied for sixth in ESPN.com's welterweight division rankings. The 35-year-old will pose a stiff challenge to the legendary star.

And in terms of interest, plenty of fans will be drawn to Saturday's pay-per-view because it could be the last time Pacquiao steps inside the ring. He turns 43 in December and may have political ambitions in the Philippines.

In the buildup to this event, Pacquiao mentioned Spence or Terence Crawford as attractive opponents, but that didn't provide definitive evidence as to his desire to continue boxing. His legacy is already assured and won't be significantly impacted by what he does going forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Because of that, nobody will be surprised if Pacquiao hangs up his gloves.