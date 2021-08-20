Larry Fitzgerald Doesn't 'Have the Urge to Play Right Now' Amid Retirement Rumors

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The NFL's 2021 regular season kicks off Sept. 9, and legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn't rushing to find a home before Week 1.

Fitzgerald said Friday on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio that he doesn't "have the urge to play right now."

"I think I have to be respectful of that," he said. "Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

While Fitzgerald's comments don't amount to a retirement announcement, he will have left some fans wondering whether he'll ever be back on an NFL field.

Given his age (37), it would've been understandable if the 11-time Pro Bowler preferred to skip the bulk of offseason workouts and training camp before signing with a new team. But the point at which that would presumably happen is here, and he's openly indifferent about actually playing.

As the 2021 season unfolds, some spots could open up across the NFL.

Fitzgerald is a future Hall of Famer with 17 years under his belt. He may be able to land on his feet somewhere if that was what he wanted.

But Fitzgerald is coming off the worst year of his career. He caught 54 passes for 409 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. As impressive as his resume is, teams could be skeptical about the value he'd provide, especially since he sat out the preseason.

If this the end for the 6'3" pass-catcher, then at least fans will be spared the jarring sight of him suiting up in anything other than a Cardinals uniform.