Ex-Celtics, Heat, Bucks Star Ray Allen Named Boys Basketball Coach at Gulliver Prep

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen has reportedly been hired as the head coach of the boys basketball team at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel noted Friday that Allen was listed in the school directory.

Allen starred at Hillcrest High School in South Carolina and UConn before being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1996 draft. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat during an 18-year NBA career that ended in 2014.

The 46-year-old California native was one of the most decorated guards of his generation, earning 10 All-Star selections and winning NBA titles with the Celtics in 2008 and the Heat in 2013.

His clutch three in the final seconds of Game 6 in the 2013 Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, which tied the game before Miami won in overtime and subsequently captured Game 7 to complete the title run, is one of the most memorable shots in Finals history.

Allen still holds the all-time NBA records for three-pointers attempted with 7,429 and three-pointers made with 2,973, though Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (2,832) is on pace to surpass that mark next season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In July, the 2000 Olympic gold medalist suffered injuries in a bicycle accident and said his helmet "saved me from a far worse fate":

Meanwhile, Allen explained to Basketball Insiders' Alex Kennedy in 2014 he didn't want to make a transition directly from playing to coaching. The father of four young boys left the door open for taking up residence on the sideline in the future, saying he felt like a coach during the latter stages of his playing career:

"I like trying to get people to realize their full potential and getting people to be better and motivating people to be better than what they were. I'm a coach already. I think if you look at the guys around this [Heat] locker room there are so many guys that come from so many walks of life, so many college programs and so many different mindsets when it comes to the game, you could see that each one of these guys can be a coach in the locker room. And that's what makes this team pretty good, because the IQ is pretty high. We also have kids and most of our kids play and you coach them."

Gulliver Prep sought a new boys basketball coach after Gary DeCesare left the school in May to accept the same position at De La Salle Institute in Chicago.

The Raiders are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Nov. 30 against Sports Leadership and Management.