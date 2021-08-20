Cam Newton, Mac Jones Impress as Patriots Rout Eagles 35-0 in Preseason Action

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The New England Patriots defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 in preseason action from Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday evening.

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones both shined, combining to go 21-of-28 for 259 yards and one touchdown.

Four New England running backs—J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Sony Michel and Damien Harris—combined for 40 carries, 207 rushing yards and four scores.

Many Eagles starters sat this one out, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, who did not play due to a stomach infection, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith made his debut for Philadelphia, though, catching a pair of passes for 19 yards after sitting part of training camp (and the first preseason game) with a sprained MCL.

The Patriots moved to 2-0 this preseason after opening the campaign with a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team. Philadelphia fell to 0-2 after starting its ledger with a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Notable Performances

Eagles QB Joe Flacco: 10-of-17, 83 passing yards, 1 INT

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: 2 catches, 19 receiving yards (4 targets)

Patriots QB Cam Newton: 8-of-9, 103 passing yards, 1 TD

Patriots QB Mac Jones: 13-of-19, 146 passing yards

Patriots RB J.J. Taylor: 12 carries, 93 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 18 receiving yards

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 15 carries, 66 rushing yards, 2 TD; 1 catch, 8 receiving yards

Newton, Jones Both Excellent Against Eagles' Backups

Granted, many Eagles starters—including the entire defensive line, No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay and more—did not play on this night.

Zach Berman of The Athletic accurately summarized how the Eagles treated this game with a nod to Philadelphia's use of backups and third-stringers against the Washington Football Team in Week 17 last year:

That being written, Newton and Jones couldn't have done much better Thursday evening.

Newton, the incumbent starter, finished the night by completing 8 of 9 passes for 103 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers:

Newton's best throw occurred on the drive before when he found Kendrick Bourne down the middle of the field for 23 yards.

He was excellent on throws of 10 or more air yards, per Pro Football Focus, as he hit Meyers for 18 yards and 10 yards as well:

Jones took over for Newton in the second quarter and first orchestrated a nine-play, 91-yard touchdown drive capped by a Stevenson one-yard rush. The former Alabama star notably found N'Keal Harry for 19 yards on a 3rd-and-13 from his own six-yard line to keep the drive alive.

In the third quarter, Jones led the Patriots on touchdown drives of 75 and 70 yards to help give his team a 32-0 lead.

One of his better throws occurred on the first scoring drive, when he evaded the Eagles' rush and sliced a pass to Gunner Olszewski:

Jones finished 13-of-19 but could have had an even better night:

But his performance was par for the course this preseason:

Overall, Newton and Jones were exceptional as the Patriots dominated the Eagles.

Smith Impresses in Limited Action

The Eagles' night was ugly on all accounts, with the team unable to stop the run or pass on defense or execute much of anything on offense. That should all be taken with a grain of salt given how many starters sat in this one.

On the bright side, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner took the field and impressed with two catches and 19 yards on four targets.

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson offered his NSFW thoughts on Smith's efforts:

Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus noted how easily Smith creates separation.

There was plenty of talk about Smith's low weight (170 pounds) during the pre-draft process, but as Brett Kollman of "The Film Room" noted, that may not matter if defensive backs are unable to lay a hand on him:

Overall, Smith was a shining light on an otherwise dreary evening in Philadelphia. That was especially the case given the MCL sprain that led to him being week-to-week.

All indications seem to point toward Smith being good to go and ready to tear up the NFL, however.

What's Next?

Both teams will close their preseasons on the road against NFL teams that call MetLife Stadium home.

The Eagles will face the New York Jets on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Two nights later in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Pats will take on the New York Giants at 6 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.