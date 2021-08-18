Zach Wilson Talks Being an Aaron Rodgers 'Fanboy' at Jets-Packers Joint Practices

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are having joint practices this week prior to their preseason game Saturday at Lambeau Field.

That has given Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson the opportunity to share the field and talk with three-time NFL MVP and Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, and the former BYU star spoke with reporters about the experience, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"[Jets backup quarterback James Morgan] is a big fanboy. He was getting a little nervous," Wilson said.

"I'm a big fanboy too. We all have to kind of pretend like we've been there before. We're enjoying just being out here and being able to talk to him."

Wilson was nine years old when Rodgers became the Packers' full-time starting quarterback in 2008. The No. 2 pick added he was "100 percent" a Rodgers fan growing up and that he talked to him about two-minute drills.

As far as Rodgers' thoughts on Wilson, the reigning MVP said he was "a good kid" and that it was "fun to see him."

Wilson was impressive in his first preseason action, completing six of nine passes for 63 yards and converting a couple of third downs in a 12-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday.

He'll look to follow up on that performance when he takes the field at 4:25 p.m. ET Saturday.