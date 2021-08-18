Dustin Poirier Says He'll Entertain 4th Fight vs. Conor McGregor 'If It Makes Sense'

AP Photo/John Locher

Dustin Poirier went on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Monday and spoke about a variety of topics, including the possibility of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor.

Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting provided the quotes.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m not sitting back waiting to fight him a fourth time. If it makes sense and it comes about, we’ll do it again. I’m just training and living my life. My daughter just started her first day of school today. I’m having fun trying to continue to grow as a martial artist.

“I’m not committing to anything. I haven’t spoken to the UFC about the title fight or their timeline. I haven’t been reached out [to] by the company. Anything’s possible, but we’ll go with what makes the most sense.”

The 32-year-old Poirier is next in line to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for his belt.

He earned that honor after beating McGregor twice this year—once by second-round TKO in January and the second time via TKO (doctor's stoppage) following the first round after the Irishman suffered a broken leg.

The latter win polished off a trilogy victory for Poirier, who fell to McGregor when the two first met in Sept. 2014. McGregor won that bout via first-round TKO.

As Marrocco noted, any potential McGregor-Poirier rematch would have to depend on McGregor's recovery as he looks to recover from the gruesome injury.

But Poirier is looking to claim the undisputed lightweight belt for the first time ever at this point. He previously won the interim lightweight belt but lost a chance at the title when he fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Sept. 2019.

UFC president Dana White said in July that a fourth Poirier-McGregor fight will happen:

Poirier also said after his latest win that he would fight McGregor "whether it's in the Octagon or on the sidewalk" after the latter fighter's vicious and offensive trash talking, which included death threats, per Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN:

“There’s no holds barred with the trash talk, right? But murder isn’t something you clown around with. There’s no coming back from that and this guy was saying he was going to murder me and all kinds of stuff.

"He was telling me he was going to kill me tomorrow (and that I) was going to leave here in a coffin. You don’t talk like that to people, man. I hope this guy gets home safely to his beautiful family, you know?”

McGregor clearly wants another shot at Poirier as well, saying as much in the Octagon to Joe Rogan as he sat with a broken leg:

For now, McGregor needs to recover, and Poirier has his eyes on the lightweight belt.