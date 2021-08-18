Former UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Says He Saved 3 Children from Fatal Car Crash

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub says he helped save three children after a fatal car crash last week.

Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub said (9:00 mark) he noticed the crash while driving to dinner with his wife. He pulled over when they saw a young child waving his arms for help at the scene of the crash and then sprung into action as he noticed two more children in the car and gasoline pouring from the tractor-trailer that it collided with.

“My shoes, my jeans, are all covered with gas because I’m running. It smells so much like gas. … I get to the car and the car's all f--kin' mangled. And there's one other guy who's on the scene, maybe it's the truck driver, I'm not sure," Schaub said. "... There's two kids. There's a bigger kid that keeps going 'I don’t want to die, I don't want to die.' I told him 'You’re not gonna die, buddy. You're not gonna die.' ... So, I grab the door, but it's mangled from the crash, so it's intertwined with the car. I try to pull it down but I can’t. ... So I break the window—it's already broke, I'm not Captain f--kin' America—so I'm pulling all the shattered glass, I take the kid through. ... His little brother, who's probably 2 1/2 or 3, I unbuckle him and I get him out of the car.

“I look at the other guy and I go, "Hey, is there is anybody in the car?" He says I think there is one other person in the front. ... I look and in the front is a lady who passed away. Brain matter everywhere, blood everywhere and the kid is going 'Mama, Mama.'"

