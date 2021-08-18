Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker Headline 1st NBA 2K22 Ratings

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

2K Sports announced the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart are among the top-rated players in the upcoming NBA 2K22 video game.

The game's publisher revealed the first wave of ratings Wednesday morning featuring both NBA and WNBA players. Here's a look at some of the NBA players showcased so far, including three members of the reigning champion Bucks:

Durant (96)

Curry (96)

Antetokounmpo (96)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets, 95)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks, 94)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers, 94)

Khris Middleton (Bucks, 88)

Jrue Holiday (Bucks, 85)

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets, 84)

And here are the top WNBA players in the game:

Stewart (95)

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces, 94)

Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun, 94)

Candace Parker (Chicago Sky, 93)

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury, 93)

More ratings will be announced throughout Wednesday.

NBA 2K22 celebrates the league's 75th anniversary with a special cover featuring Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Durant. There are also standard and cross-gen editions of that game, which feature two different covers with Doncic.

"The premium NBA 75th Anniversary Edition cover of NBA 2K22 was painted by Atlanta-based artist Charly Palmer, who is known worldwide for his one-of-a-kind technique and style. It features a trio of the NBA's most iconic big men who changed the game over the league's 75 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar represents the big man 'X' factor that still influences today's game, Dirk Nowitzki brings a global respect for the sport and Kevin Durant embodies a legend in the making."

Parker is also featured on one of the covers, making her the popular game's first female cover athlete:

"The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too. Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K."

NBA 2K22 is scheduled for a Sept. 10 worldwide release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.