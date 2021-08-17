Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas, Mike James, Darren Collison Work Out for LA

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to add to their backcourt this offseason and have been working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James as potential fits, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

As of August, the Lakers are set to roll with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Wayne Ellington and Talen Horton-Tucker as the club's primary ballhandlers.

Haynes noted no signing is imminent for Thomas, Collison or James and Los Angeles could wait until training camp to fill the roster spots.

It's notable that the Lakers are once again looking at established veterans to fill out their rotation. The roster has gotten significantly older this offseason with the departures of Alex Caruso (27), Kyle Kuzma (26), Montrezl Harrell (27), Dennis Schroder (27) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (28) as well as the additions of Carmelo Anthony (37), Trevor Ariza (36), Wayne Ellington (33) and Kent Bazemore (32).

Thomas is 32 years old and has played 40 or more games in a season just once (2019-20) since 2016-17. Collison, 33, hasn't played in the league since retiring after the 2018-19 season despite flirting with a return to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019-20.

James is 30 and spent 13 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Haynes reported that adding a third point guard is a top priority for the Lakers before the season begins and the club has a desire to add another wing, too.

Whether James, Thomas or Collison end up on the roster remains to be seen.