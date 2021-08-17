Where Jamal Adams' 4-Year, $70M Seahawks Contract Ranks Among NFL Safeties

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Jamal Adams wanted to get paid like the best safety in football. He got his wish Tuesday.

The Seahawks and Adams agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract that carries $38 million in guarantees, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal makes Adams by far the highest-paid safety in the NFL on a per-year basis ($17.5 million), and his total guarantees are the second-most at the position behind Landon Collins.

It is possible, once we see the structure of the contract, that Adams will have more money in practical guarantees that would allow him to eclipse Collins. The Washington safety's deal had $31 million in full guarantees and $44.5 million in total guaranteed money.

Adams, in the final year of his contract that was signed with the New York Jets, reported to training camp on time but has not been participating as the two sides negotiated an extension.

The Seahawks were in a position with little leverage, given they traded their first- and third-round picks this season and a 2022 first-round selection for Adams last year. Seattle couldn't afford to have Adams' contractual situation drag on and risk losing him after only two seasons.

In that sense, the Seahawks did well to pay Adams the most at his position but not completely reset the safety market. The deal is about what top inside linebackers are making around the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adams, meanwhile, will potentially be able to head out into unrestricted free agency while he's still in his prime five years from now. He'll only be 30 when his contract ends; both he and the Seahawks will hope he's cemented a Hall of Fame resume by then.