Seth Rollins on Gable Steveson WWE Rumors: 'We’d Love to Have Him'

Amid rumors that Gable Steveson is entertaining a career in professional wrestling, Seth Rollins spoke about the possibility of the Olympic gold medalist joining WWE in the future.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rollins said WWE would "love to have" Steveson.

"He seems like an incredible athlete, and decent dude," he added. "And, you know, we've had some luck with Olympic gold medalists before, so why not?"

Kurt Angle went from winning an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Games to becoming one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He was a five-time world champion in the company and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Steveson appears to have a number of suitors right now. Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports noted last week that WWE and the UFC have expressed interest in the 21-year-old. He appears to be enjoying the attention from both promotions, based on his recent Twitter activity.

During an appearance on the Around the Rings podcast (h/t Gaurav Yadav of WrestlingWorld.co), Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted WWE's Paul Heyman has scouted Steveson in the past:

“Paul Heyman has known about him long before anyone else has, back to high school and Steveson said he wants Heyman to manage him," said Meltzer. "Plus his brother Bobby is already with WWE, and he’s already been on WWE television and in the crowd at shows.”

Steveson became the first American man to win an Olympic gold medal in the super heavyweight division since 1992. He defeated Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 10-8 in the final of the competition at the Tokyo Games.

The University of Minnesota alum also won gold at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in the 285-pound division in March.