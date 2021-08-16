Jalen Green Says He 'Didn't Want to Be in Detroit' Despite Wanting to Be No. 1 Pick

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Green wasn't picked No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, but he says he is happy he ended up going second overall to the Houston Rockets.

"I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn't want to be in Detroit," Green told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "I felt a lot more comfortable in Houston. It felt like a real homie environment. With Detroit, it felt like I was just going back to the G League bubble, and I just got out of the bubble. That’s pretty much what it was."

Green bypassed college and instead spent last season with the G League Ignite, which played a 15-game season inside a bubble in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He compared this to the lack of excitement in Detroit.

"I wouldn’t be stepping outside in Detroit. There are not many things you can do in Detroit like that," Green added. "You’re going to stay in the gym and then go back to your apartment."

The 19-year-old visited both Detroit and Houston for workouts ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.