Alex Smith Agrees to ESPN Contract as NFL Analyst After Retiring from NFL

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has officially signed a deal to work as an analyst for ESPN, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith will appear on SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Sunday NFL Countdown, among other shots.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news, noting Smith will start in a part-time role but can earn a larger commitment if things go well.

The 37-year-old was named the league's Comeback Player of the Year last season with the Washington Football Team, but he announced his retirement in April.

The 2005 No. 1 overall pick spent 16 years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team.

Smith worked his way back from a devastating knee injury that he suffered in 2018, which required 17 surgeries to heal. After missing the entire 2019 campaign, he returned to the field in 2020 and started six games for Washington, leading the squad to a 5-1 record on the way to an NFC East title.

The quarterback was released in the offseason, leading to his retirement before starting a new career as an analyst.

According to Marchand, Smith also had auditions for CBS and Fox and took a meeting with NFL Network. One source said he has potential to be a "No. 2 or 3 game analyst."

