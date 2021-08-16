Clippers' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Trading Rondo, Beverley for Bledsoe

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The Los Angeles Clippers further tweaked their roster on Sunday, reportedly acquiring veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So, how does the Clippers depth chart look after the deal?

PG: Reggie Jackson / Eric Bledsoe / Jason Preston

SG: Paul George / Terance Mann / Keon Johnson / Brandon Boston Jr.

SF: Kawhi Leonard (when healthy) / Luke Kennard / Justise Winslow

PF: Nicolas Batum / Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Serge Ibaka / Ivica Zubac / DeMarcus Cousins

The deal will offer the Clippers some luxury tax relief, taking their active roster cap from $174.1 million to approximately $168.9 million.

Bledsoe, 31, has had quite the offseason. He was first traded to the Grizzlies alongside Steven Adams and multiple draft picks, with Jonas Valanciunas and picks heading back to the New Orleans Pelicans.

But he was never expected to remain with the Grizzlies:

His addition to the Clippers is an interesting one. He averaged just 12.2 points per game last year, his worst mark since the 2012-13 season, shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three. He also struggled as a playmaker last year, averaging just 3.8 assists per game.

Bledsoe is a worse shooter than Beverley (39.7 percent from three last year) and a worse playmaker than Rondo (5.8 APG with the Clippers). In the past, he would have been considered a better half-court scorer than both, though he didn't exactly shine in that regard last year.

But while his offense output has sagged in recent years, he continues to be an excellent defender. The Clippers might not see as much of a downgrade on defense, if at all, as fans might think.

The trade also provides a sense of clarity for playing time, as the Clippers had a logjam at point guard with Reggie Jackson entrenching himself as the starter and Rondo and Beverley fighting for minutes.

Given the luxury tax savings that accompanied this transaction, that clarity is worth a whole lot.