Packers Have Had 'No Discussions' About Signing Clay Matthews, Per GM Brian Gutekunst

Despite recent pleas from Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers don't seem to be feeling pressure to bring in Clay Matthews.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said they have "had no discussions" about signing Matthews.

Rodgers, Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari each made posts on social media advocating for the Packers to bring back the linebacker who spent the first 10 years of his career with the organization.

Green Bay has already shown a willingness to listen to Rodgers' advice about players he would like to play with.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers' decision to bring back Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans was a "specific Rodgers request."

Matthews didn't play during the 2020 season after being released by the Los Angeles Rams. The 35-year-old originally signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March 2019. He had a productive season with eight sacks in 13 starts.

The Packers originally selected Matthews with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He was one of the most dominant outside linebackers in the league for most of his time in Green Bay.

Matthews averaged 18.9 quarterback hits, 12.1 tackles for loss and 8.4 sacks per season from 2009-18. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and All-Pro first team in 2010.