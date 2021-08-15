49ers Rumors: Former Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks Agrees to Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks is switching sides in one of the NFC's biggest rivalries. The former Seattle Seahawks star is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kendricks spent 2020 with the Washington Football Team, but only appeared in one game and did not record any tackles. Over his two previous years with the Seahawks from 2018 to 2019, Kendricks made 17 starts, racking up 90 total tackles, five sacks, four pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

Now the former college star at California returns to the Bay Area looking to revive his career.

Terms of his deal with the Niners have not yet been made public.

