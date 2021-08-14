Jake Paul Posts 'Hit List' Featuring Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, Logan Paul

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul posted a "hit list" of potential boxing opponents ahead of his scheduled fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29.

Paul's docket features pro boxers such as Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, MMA standout Conor McGregor, his brother Logan Paul and another YouTuber in Olajide "KSI" Olatunji:

Notably absent is undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who overwhelmed his brother Logan in a June exhibition bout. There was speculation Mayweather would also take on Jake, but it doesn't appear that's on the radar.

Paul's professional boxing career is off to a promising start with a 3-0 record. He's defeated YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren as he's steadily increased the level of competition.

The 24-year-old Cleveland native said Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show he knows the margin for error will be even smaller against Woodley when they face off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in his hometown:

Paul and his brother have helped jump-start the trend in recent years of celebrity boxing matches taking center stage for multifaceted entertainment events that include a concert-like atmosphere.

It's turned into a highly lucrative market with June's Mayweather-Paul bout having generated an estimated one million pay-per-view buys and over $50 million in media revenue, per Sportico.

The question is whether the cards will have staying power once the novelty factor wears off. Interest in the Woodley-Paul fight should be an indication of that.

Paul is clearly betting on a long boxing career, though his more ambitious fights against proven boxers such as Alvarez and Gervonta Davis would probably be exhibitions.