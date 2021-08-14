Kansas' Alonso Person Suspended After Arrest for Alleged Domestic Battery, Kidnapping

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Kansas linebacker Alonso Person was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and kidnapping, according to Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star.

He has since been suspended indefinitely by first-year head coach Lance Leipold and has yet to appear in any of the team's eight preseason practices.

Person is currently being held without bond by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

“Any allegations of this magnitude are not taken lightly,” Leipold told the Star, “and we will continue to gather the facts to determine the next appropriate steps.”

A redshirt freshman out of Harbor City, California, Person was arrested Thursday afternoon at a housing unit just off campus.

Person is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and was ranked the No. 80 outside linebacker in the country for the class of 2020, holding offers from Arizona, Oregon, Illinois and Arizona State before signing with Kansas.

The Jayhawks open the season Sept. 3 at home against the South Dakota Coyotes.