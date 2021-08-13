ASA College Miami Football Player Jeremiah Harris Arrested on Murder Charge

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Junior college football player Jeremiah Harris of ASA College Miami was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after an argument at practice escalated into a shooting at the team hotel in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday night.

One unidentified member of the team has died and two others were wounded in the shooting.

According to police reports obtained by David J. Neal of the Miami Herald, Harris and the teammate who died were involved in an altercation at Tuesday morning's practice ahead of a season-opening contest next weekend.

The three victims reportedly went to Harris' hotel room that night to settle the dispute. Instead, surveillance footage captured the altercation picking back up after Harris answered the door.

Per Neal:

"An arrest report description of hotel surveillance video from around noon Tuesday said once Harris answered the door, contentious words seemed to be exchanged. Then, from inside his room, Harris fired into the hall. One man dropped there, another ran into room No. 301 and a third skedaddled out of the hallway.

"Cameras caught Harris, the report said, running out of the room, down some stairs and tossing his Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol in a restroom."

Harris, a 19-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was subsequently arrested by Miami Gardens police.

ASA College Miami canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday following the incident.

"We cannot express enough our thoughts and prayers for those who have lost loved ones or suffered injuries during this incident," the school said in a statement.

"At ASA College, our focus has always been to provide a strong academic curricula and programs that afford our students and student athletes professional opportunities and viable future career options. This incident has shocked our campus community, and while we remain focused on our academic mission, our immediate priority is offering the support needed within our ASA family in the wake of this tragedy."