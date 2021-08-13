Derrius Guice Suspended 6 Games by NFL for Violating Personal Conduct Policy

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The NFL has suspended former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported, the suspension derives from Guice's domestic violence arrest in Aug. 2020. Criminal charges were dropped, but the league still conducted its own investigation into the matter.

ESPN's John Keim outlined the previous charges against Guice, who Washington released hours after news emerged of his arrest:

"Guice was arrested last August in Loudoun County, Virginia, and charged with one count of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery, stemming from three separate domestic violence-related incidents involving his then-girlfriend early in 2020. He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground on three different occasions and was also accused of strangulation."

Buta Biberaj, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Loudoun County, dropped the strangulation charge in January, per Keim.

As Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post wrote, all other charges were dropped in June after Guice and the woman reached a settlement.

Per Keim, Guice was also accused of sexual assault when he played for LSU:

"Two women accused Guice of sexual assault while he was a freshman at LSU in 2016. A third LSU student alleged in 2016 that Guice had taken a partially nude photo of her without her knowledge and showed the pictures to his teammates. Guice has denied the allegations."

The Washington Football Team selected Guice with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He missed the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. Guice played in just five games in 2019 due to injuries.

The 24-year-old has not been picked up by another team since Washington released him.