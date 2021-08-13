Photos: Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Buys $18M Mansion in Miami

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Former five-division world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly purchased an $18 million mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

Katherine Kallergis of TheRealDeal reported Thursday the home in the Palm Island neighborhood features nine bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.

Here's a look at some pictures of the house, via the Action Network's Darren Rovell:

The mansion, which was listed for $19.9 million, has numerous other amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, a movie theater, dock and parking space for 10 cars, per Kallergis.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after a cross-sport encounter with Conor McGregor in August 2017. His 10th-round knockout of the UFC superstar moved his career record to 50-0.

The 44-year-old Michigan native has continued to take part in exhibitions, most recently battling YouTuber Logan Paul in June. There was speculation about a clash with Logan's brother, Jake Paul, but so far nothing has been finalized as Jake prepares to take on MMA's Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29.

Mayweather rode his dominance in the boxing ring to an estimated net worth of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The parking space at his new home in Florida figures to come in handy after an post on Instagram last week showing off 16 luxury vehicles, including multiple Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces.

"I got about a hundred cards," Mayweather said. "But right here, we like to call this the sweet 16."

Mayweather's boxing career featured wins over several high-profile opponents, including Manny Pacquiao, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Shane Mosley and Oscar De La Hoya. He also captured a bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.