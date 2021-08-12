UFC's Jordan Williams Posts Surveillance Video of Himself Stopping Alleged Car Thief

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fighter Jordan Williams posted a video of himself Wednesday on Instagram stopping a potential car thief outside a store.

The surveillance video shows a man going into his car and backing away before Williams chases him down in the parking lot. He opens the door and pulls out the perpetrator, seemingly getting in a few knee strikes before the person runs away.

"Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I'll settle with getting my car back," Williams said in the caption.

The 30-year-old fighter is 9-5 in his MMA career and is coming off a recent loss to Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 27.