    UFC's Jordan Williams Posts Surveillance Video of Himself Stopping Alleged Car Thief

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2021

    UFC fighter Jordan Williams posted a video of himself Wednesday on Instagram stopping a potential car thief outside a store.

    The surveillance video shows a man going into his car and backing away before Williams chases him down in the parking lot. He opens the door and pulls out the perpetrator, seemingly getting in a few knee strikes before the person runs away.

    "Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I'll settle with getting my car back," Williams said in the caption.

    The 30-year-old fighter is 9-5 in his MMA career and is coming off a recent loss to Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 27.

