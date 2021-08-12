Warriors' Steve Kerr Would Be Interested in Being Team USA HC at 2024 Paris Olympics

AP Photo/David Goldman

Golden State Warriors head coach (and United States men's national basketball team assistant) Steve Kerr sat down with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami and discussed a number of topics largely revolving around the Tokyo Olympics and the Dubs.

Of note, Kerr was asked if he'd be interested in becoming Team USA's head coach for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and he responded affirmatively.

"Of course I'd be interested. I mean, who wouldn't be?" Kerr said.

"I'll leave it at that. I have no idea how it will all transpire; there are a lot of great candidates out there. And if I were to be considered, that would be an honor."

Kerr has been an assistant coach on the United States men's national basketball team since October 2018. He joined the staff of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who took over the national team from Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski following the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Team USA finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup but rebounded in this year's Summer Olympics, winning the gold medal after an 87-82 win over France.

It's unclear who will lead the men's national team in 2024, but Kerr is a great pick. He's an eight-time NBA champion (five as a player, three as a head coach) who now has an Olympic gold medal too. The 55-year-old very well may be the best person for the job.

For now, Kerr is looking to lead his Warriors back to the playoffs after two years removed from the postseason. The Dubs are currently playing summer league games in Las Vegas as the start of the NBA regular season is set to tip off October 19.