Steve Kerr Says Warriors 'Lost a Piece of Our Soul' in 2019 Andre Iguodala Trade

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made clear just how important Andre Iguodala is to his locker room in no uncertain terms. Speaking to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic following the Tokyo Olympics, Kerr noted the dynamic of the Warriors completely changed when they traded the swingman to the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 offseason.

Now back in the Bay Area on a one-year, $2.6 million deal, Kerr explained to Kawakami exactly what the team is regaining:

"I think when we lost him, we lost a piece of our soul. And we knew that when we lost him. But for the long-term health of the franchise, we made the decision to create an asset that would not have been there for us otherwise. The only way to do it was to trade him (to get under the hard cap to make the acquisition of D’Angelo Russell possible). And obviously Andre became ultimately Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. So if you just look at it from a basketball standpoint, it turned into a helluva deal."

"But there’s also no getting around the fact that for the last two years we’ve been wayward in many ways. And so Andre’s return, I think, is huge in a lot of different ways. First, he’s still got plenty to offer, as he showed in Miami the last two seasons. So his addition on the court will be huge for us. And second, he just embodies everything we’re about — versatility, sacrifice, the clear defining of roles, the mentoring that he brings for the younger guys. You throw all that into the equation and Andre is just an enormous addition for us."

Iguodala averaged 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 84 games with the Miami Heat over the last two years. Kerr believes the 37-year-old's on-court contributions are only part of what he'll provide.

