Dodgers' Mookie Betts Placed on IL with Hip Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping a stint on the injured list will give Mookie Betts enough time to rest the nagging right hip injury that's had him in and out of the lineup lately.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday that Betts will head back to L.A. that night to begin his rehab plan:

Betts was pulled from Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning because of hip discomfort, was back in the lineup Saturday, out Sunday and again Tuesday despite the Dodgers having an off-day Monday.

Through 87 games, the outfielder—who has recently also spent time at second base—is slashing .277/.378/.521 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI.

Betts went on IL for the first time in three years on July 25 when his hip became too much to manage with general day-to-day treatment. Now Roberts and the outfielder agree another stint may help keep him fresher down the stretch.

"As far as symptomatically, it is what it is," Roberts said. "It's difficult for him to navigate and move around. We're making this move because we still have to have a functional roster. To get him some rest, that's the next, no-brainer step for us."

Right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta is being recalled in a corresponding move.

In the meantime, the Dodgers are 68-45, four games back of the San Francisco Giants for first place in the National League West and three games up on the San Diego Padres, who are right behind L.A. in third.

The team's East Coast road trip continues Wednesday with the second of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies followed by four contests against the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Dodgers return home Monday to face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Look for Billy McKinney, Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner to see some opportunities in the outfield while Betts is recovering.