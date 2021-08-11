Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Warriors, T-Wolves, Spurs Pursuing 76ers Star PG

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to reportedly field calls for unhappy star Ben Simmons. But until the future plans of a different star becomes clear, those talks are unlikely to progress very far.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "Several teams—including the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves—have discussed Simmons with varying degrees of interest, sources said, but one reason talks haven't gone far is that the Sixers likely view Simmons as their path to Damian Lillard."

Lowe added, however, that for the moment "Lillard is not available, and has not asked for a trade, sources said."

Simmons' future remains in flux, though it seems unlikely to be with the Sixers.

The Sixers likely will try to get a superstar if they trade Simmons, so it wouldn't be a shock if they stand pat until there is more clarity on Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers. But they'll have other suitors, even if their trade packages won't net them a player of that caliber.

The Warriors, for instance, "internally are divided on the potential fit of Simmons with Draymond Green" Lowe said Tuesday on his Lowe Post podcast while speaking with Stephen A. Smith (h/t Brian Witt of NBC Sports).

"I've been told they are," Smith responded. "They are divided."

Any package for Simmons would likely be built around Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and other pieces. It's hard to see the win-now Sixers being interested in such an offer, meaning a third team likely would have to be involved.

The Spurs reportedly rejected Philly's request for four first-round picks, three picks swaps and a young player in exchange for Simmons in July, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said on his The Mismatch podcast (h/t Jeff Garcia of News4SA). But they remain one of the teams linked to Simmons talks.

Ditto for the Wolves, though unless they are willing to part with Anthony Edwards, it's hard to see the Sixers being overly excited about a trade package centered around D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. Both players would fit better alongside superstar Joel Embiid than Simmons, but neither are stars. Philly's floor would arguably rise, but its ceiling would shrink.

It's unclear where Simmons will ultimately end up. It seems far more clear, however, that his future with the Sixers is coming to a close.