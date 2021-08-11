Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Miss 'A Number of Weeks' After Suffering Groin Injury

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman's status for the start of the regular season is up in the air because of the groin injury he suffered during Tuesday's practice.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday the rookie is going to miss "a number of weeks."

Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Bateman was injured at the start of Ravens practice when he pulled up running a slant route and walked to the locker room with a "pronounced limp."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added Bateman's return "at the very least will be considered week-to-week," though he did note "it’s too early to know whether he’ll be sidelined to start the regular season."

The Ravens have high hopes and expectations for Bateman as a crucial piece to upgrade their passing attack that struggled to get going last season. He was selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft after a successful three-year run at the University of Minnesota.

It marked the second time in three years the Ravens have drafted a wide receiver in the first round. Marquise Brown (No. 25 overall in 2019) has been inconsistent in two seasons, but he does have 15 touchdown receptions in 30 career games.

Bateman was named to the All-Big Ten first team as a sophomore in 2019. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ravens finished last in the NFL with 171.2 passing yards per game and 26th with a 63.3 completion percentage in 2020.

If Bateman is unable to play when the regular season begins, Baltimore's top three wideouts will likely be Brown, Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin.

The Ravens will open the 2021 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.