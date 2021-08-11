Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei Partners with Dr. Pepper for 'Fansville' Ad Campaign

Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP

As he prepares to take over as Clemson's starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei is going to be part of a prominent national marketing campaign for college football this season.

Uiagalelei and Dr. Pepper announced Wednesday that they have partnered together for the "Fansville" ad campaign.

Speaking to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Uiagalelei talked about why he decided to work with Dr. Pepper.

"I wanted to do brands that are authentic to me," he said. "I don't want to be one of these people that do all these different brands. I can have a long-standing partnership with Dr. Pepper. They go hand in hand with college football."

This marks the second known sponsorship deal that Uiagalelei has signed since the NCAA rule changes that allow players to profit off their names, images and likenesses went into effect July 1.

The Tigers star previously signed a partnership agreement with North Carolina-based fast-food fried-chicken restaurant Bojangles.

Adelson noted Uiagalelei will be the only active college football player featured in the Fansville commercials this year.

Dr. Pepper launched the Fansville campaign in 2018 as a series of ads that parody sports television shows and movies. It features a long-standing rivalry in an unnamed town between "State" and "Tech" schools.

According to Adelson, Uiagalelei has already filmed the commercial. It's unclear when the spots will start to air, but the 2021 college football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 28.

A 5-star prospect and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Uiagalelei saw significant playing time as a true freshman. He started two games when Trevor Lawrence missed time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Uiagalelei finished the season with 914 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and a 66.7 percent completion rate in nine games for the Tigers.

Clemson will kick off its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.