Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Gets Advice on QB Play from Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already an elite NFL signal-caller at just 25 years of age, but that doesn't stop him from reaching out to veterans across the league.

In an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, Mahomes said he receives advice from both Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

"I think people don't realize all us guys talk. I talk to Aaron, I talk to Tom and they're willing to give me advice. I'm still a young guy in this league. I'm still trying to learn how to continue to have success every single year, and so being able to talk like that with the guys is definitely a good thing."

Mahomes has seemingly put that advice to good use, earning three Pro Bowl selections, one NFL MVP award, one Super Bowl win and one Super Bowl MVP award in just three seasons as a starter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.