Stephen Curry's Rise to Stardom at Davidson to Be Subject of 'Underrated' Documentary

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will be the subject of a documentary titled Underrated that will chronicle his rise to stardom at Davidson College.

Per Patrick Hipes of Deadline, A24 greenlit the project, which will be produced by Ryan Coogler and Pete Nicks for Proximity Media and Curry and Erick Peyton for Unanimous Media. Coogler has directed and written or co-written Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther.

Curry broke out onto the national landscape during Davidson's run to the Elite Eight of the 2008 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The Wildcats entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, but they soon defied expectations with Curry leading the way.

The point guard dropped 40 points in an 82-76 win over No. 7 Gonzaga in the first round and scored another 30 in a 74-70 victory against No. 2 Georgetown, which reached the Final Four the year before.

Curry then put up 33 points in a dominant 73-56 win over No. 3 Wisconsin.

That set up an Elite Eight date with No. 1 Kansas, and Davidson found itself with a chance to win as Jason Richards launched a three-pointer down 59-57 in the final seconds. However, the shot was off the mark, and Kansas won to make the Final Four and then win the national title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Curry finished the tournament with 32.0 points per game, cementing himself as a March Madness legend. One year later, the Warriors selected him No. 7 in the 2009 NBA draft. He's since won three NBA titles and two MVP awards among many other accolades during his eventual Hall of Fame career.