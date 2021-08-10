Ravens' Rashod Bateman Reportedly Suffers Soft-Tissue Injury at Practice

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman reportedly suffered a soft-tissue injury in his leg that forced him to leave Tuesday's training camp practice.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Bateman didn't suffer any structural damage but will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Baltimore selected Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 draft.

The 21-year-old Georgia native is coming off a standout three-year college career at the University of Minnesota. He recorded 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns across 31 appearances for the Golden Gophers.

In July, Bateman told Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom he received consistent treatment on his legs in an effort to stay healthy.

"I'm addicted to football, and it's my job now," he said. "Your legs are definitely the No. 1 priority that get a lot of work and overuse. I gotta stay locked in and be ready at all times."

Bateman is expected to compete with Sammy Watkins, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and others for a starting job opposite Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but injuries are already taking a toll on the team's receivers.

Brown and Boykin have both been sidelined by hamstring injuries during camp.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After an offseason when Baltimore attempted to upgrade the targets around quarterback Lamar Jackson with the addition of Watkins, who has a long history of injuries, and Bateman, it's possible the 2019 NFL MVP will be working with a makeshift group once again if the injury problems linger.

James Proche II and Tylan Wallace are among the wideouts who figure to get more work with the first-team offense in the meantime.

The Ravens open the regular season Sept. 13 when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.