Deshaun Watson Not Expected to Travel to Texans' Preseason Opener vs. Packers

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio says he does not expect Deshaun Watson to travel with the team for its preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

"I don't expect him to play," Caserio said Tuesday on SportsRadio 610.

Watson reported to camp last month but has not been practicing while being listed as out with calf and ankle injuries. The severity of those conditions is unclear and is dwarfed by Watson's ongoing desire for a trade and the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him accusing him of sexual assault or harassment.

Houston has not made any progress on a trade due in large part to the uncertainty with Watson's future. Ten women, including two who did not file a civil suit, have spoken to Houston police regarding their allegations. Women have accused Watson of unwanted behavior ranging from nonconsensual touching to forced oral sex.

Watson has denied any impropriety through his attorney. He has said any sexual acts that took place were consensual.

The NFL is also conducting its own investigation. It's possible, if not likely, Watson will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list before the regular season begins. If placed on the exempt list, Watson would collect his salary but be barred from team activities.

It is almost certain no trade will take place until Watson's legal situation is sorted.