Jalen Suggs Drops 24 as Magic Beat Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors in OT at Summer League

Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors fans were treated to some extra exhibition minutes as the Magic captured Monday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup 91-89 in overtime.

After falling to the No. 5 pick in this year's draft, Orlando rookie Jalen Suggs showed flashes of what made scouts fawn over him during the predraft process, as the guard went off for a game-high 24 points in his summer debut.

The rookie sank nine of 22 shots—including three of six from behind the arc—to go with nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and three blocks over 28 minutes.

Fellow Magic rookie Franz Wagner, the No. 8 pick out of Michigan, added five points on 2-of-8 shooting in 29 minutes. He also added six boards.

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga impressed as well, pouring in 16 points with six rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes. While the No. 7 pick, who came out of the G League Ignite program, didn't have the best shooting day—6-of-16 from the floor, 0-of-4 from three-point—analysts around the league couldn't help but remark on the physical presence he added on both ends of the court.

The 6'7", 225-pound Kuminga will need to work on his game outside the circle, but that's not surprising, as he faces tougher competition. The wing only made one shot outside the restricted zone.

That didn't stop him from leading Golden State in scoring. Kuminga's biggest competition in that regard was fellow rookie Moses Moody, who posted 15 points in the loss. As the Warriors continue to develop their next wave of stars, look for Kuminga and Moody to get as many chances to prove themselves as possible—especially in summer league, where scouts and coaches get their first look at the latest NBA arrivals.