Sheamus vs. Damian Priest Set for US Title Match at 2021 WWE SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com

Damian Priest already has a marquee WrestleMania victory to his name. Now, The Archer of Infamy could be collecting his first singles title since joining WWE's main roster.

During Raw on Monday night, Sheamus accepted Priest's challenge for a United States Championship match at SummerSlam on August 21 in Nevada.

Things had been trending in this direction since Priest registered a win over Sheamus during the July 26 edition of Raw.

Earlier in the month, he had also come to the aid of Humberto Carrillo after Sheamus continued to attack Carrillo following a successful title defense on Raw.

That WWE partnered Priest with Bad Bunny for WrestleMania 37 was to some extent a vote of confidence in the 38-year-old. That match was bound to garner a lot of attention because of Bad Bunny's mainstream popularity, and the company positioned him to get a lot of the spotlight.

Beating a former world champion such as Sheamus on the second-biggest pay-per-view of the WWE calendar would represent another step up the pecking order.