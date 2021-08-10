JJ Redick on Luka Doncic's $207M Contract: Mavs Star 'Still Owes Me $1700 from Cards'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

One problem with coming into a nice windfall is that you're bound to encounter plenty of friends looking to cash in too.

The agent for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 22-year-old agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension Monday. Veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick saw the news as the perfect opportunity to settle an outstanding debt:

Over the lifetime of his new contract, Doncic would have the opportunity to pay Redick back more than 121,000 times.

Maybe he's just waiting for that first paycheck to hit direct deposit, but he may not want to wait too long, depending on what kind of interest is attached to that $1,700.