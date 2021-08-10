Report: Kobe Bryant Sneakers from 1996 Lakers Debut Could Sell for $500K at Auction

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant fans will have an opportunity to bid on the late NBA legend's game-worn sneakers from his first game in the league via Gotta Have Rock and Roll auctions.

The pair of Adidas from November 1996 are signed by Bryant, come with ticket stubs from his debut game and a letter of authenticity from MEARS. They are expected to sell for between $300,000-$500,000 when bidding begins on Wednesday.

Per the auction site's listing:

"The shoes come from Laker superfan Scott Hurlimann, a North Dakota native. Knowing the Lakers were playing against the Timberwolves, his two favorite teams, and Kobe was making his first appearance, he needed to go and watch the young star’s first appearance. Before the game, Scott met all the players outside of the stadium, including Bryant, and got numerous items signed. Scott asked Kobe if he could have his shoes after the game, to which Kobe responded “No problem, just meet me out here after the game”. Sure enough, Kobe came out with the shoes. The shoes exhibit heavy wear, which is noted in the MEARS letter, most likely because the shoes were worn during various practices before the game. A few years later, Scott managed to meet Kobe again outside a hotel and got a very rushed initialed autograph on the shoes. These are without a doubt the most important Kobe Bryant shoes to ever come up for auction."

Bryant played just 6:22 that night, missing his only field goal attempt while recording one rebound and a block in his NBA debut. The Lakers won, 91-85.

The two-time scoring champ went on to win five NBA titles, earn 18 All-Star selections, make 12 NBA All-Defensive teams and was named the 2007-08 MVP. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class in May.

Bidding on the sneakers opens at $100,000.