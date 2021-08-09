Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Says NBA Championship is 'The One Thing I'm Missing'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony had one goal in mind when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 10-time All-Star told reporters Monday that an NBA championship is "the one thing I'm missing."

Anthony is one of his generation's best scorers—he's 12th all time in points (27,370)—and helped Team USA win three gold medals in the Summer Olympics. He's basically a Hall of Fame lock at this point.

But postseason success has so far proved elusive for the 37-year-old. In 13 postseason trips, his teams have gotten out of the first round just once.

At this point, Anthony is unlikely to occupy a starring role for the Lakers, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all figuring to be higher in the team's pecking order. As a result, winning a title may not carry the same kind of catharsis for him as it did for someone like Dirk Nowitzki leading the Dallas Mavericks to glory in 2011, for example.

But it would unquestionably be the crowning achievement in a legendary career.