Where Luka Doncic's Contract Ranks Among Giannis, Steph, Russ, NBA's Largest Deals

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was a few million dollars short of making NBA history.

Bill Duffy, Doncic's agent, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the two-time All-Star agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension with Dallas on Monday. When it's official, it will be the fourth-biggest contract in the league right now, per Spotrac.

Biggest NBA Contracts Ever

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miwaukee Bucks: five years, $228,200,420

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: four years, $215,353,664

3. Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers: five-years, $206,794,070

T4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: five years, $207,000,000*

T4. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: five years, $207,000,000*

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: five years, $205,000,002

* full details are not yet official

A supermax offer was inevitable from Dallas, especially after the Atlanta Hawks tabled the same contract to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, per Wojnarowski.

The 22-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists through his first three seasons. He's also coming off a first-round postseason series in which he put up 35.7 points and 10.3 assists per game.

The only question regarding Doncic's immediate future was whether he'd sign on the dotted line. The Mavericks' exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers illustrated how far they still need to go to be a title contender, while The Athletic's Tim Cato and Sam Amick reported on some of the organization's internal turmoil.

Team governor Mark Cuban called the report "total bulls--t," but Dallas quickly saw head coach Rick Carlisle depart and fired general manager Donnie Nelson.

But turning down $207 million was probably never a realistic possibility for Doncic.

It's still way too early to make any firm judgments about the Mavericks' outlook, especially with a new head coach (Jason Kidd) and GM (Nico Harrison) in charge. Perhaps Kidd will find a more optimal way to utilize Kristaps Porzingis as the No. 2 option alongside Doncic, and Harrison could find ways to improve the roster around the margins that collectively add up in a big way.

Adding to the squad might be a little easier with Doncic's status cemented for the next few seasons.