Ben Roethlisberger Discusses Diet, Says He Wouldn't Eat Tom Brady's Avocado Ice Cream

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has focused more on diet and exercise in recent years, and the 39-year-old recently discussed his routine, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post:

"I mean, listen, as you get older — for the last four or five years, I’ve really focused on having a trainer, my body. Part of it’s football. But part of it’s life. I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 40 years old. So you’ve got to take care of yourself. And nothing against Tom [Brady], but I’m not eating avocado ice cream. Yeah, you have a chef and you try and eat healthy. But you’re eating healthy because you want to be and feel good."

Brady, 44, has a well-known strict diet to stay in shape, noting in a 2016 interview with GQ that avocado ice cream was one of his favorite recipes.

Roethlisberger might not have the same appetite, but NBC's Ryan Burr reported in July the veteran was concerned about weight loss and his diet was "stricter than Brady."

It has seemingly resulted in a slimmer look at training camp compared to recent seasons:

The quarterback said that nothing has changed this year, only that he is wearing "tighter shirts." The two-time Super Bowl champion is heading into his 18th season in the NFL.