Kings Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam Linked; Insiders Skeptical of Deal

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Ben Simmons and Pascal Siakam.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Kings general manager Monte McNair wants to make a "major move" this offseason to get the team closer to playoff contention.

Per Anderson, there is skepticism as to whether the Kings are capable of getting a deal of that size done.

Both Simmons and Siakam have found themselves in trade rumors throughout the offseason without any deals getting done so far. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons and agent Rich Paul are "in step" with the Sixers exploring options for the three-time All-Star. The Sixers are likely setting a high price for Simmons, who is a 25-year-old perennial All-Star despite his stock being at its low point.

Siakam's name could be in more trade rumors after the Raptors chose Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs with the fourth pick in last month's draft. Barnes is a swing forward who could fit perfectly in a starting lineup with OG Anuoby. The Raptors could also be on the precipice of a retooling after Kyle Lowry's departure in free agency.

The major question is whether the Kings have the correct assets to get a deal done.

In the case of Simmons, the answer is likely no. The Kings would have to start their package with De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, and even then it might not be enough to entice Sixers.

Siakam is the more gettable of the two players in terms of what the Kings can offer from an asset perspective. However, it's fair to wonder how much better Sacramento would be with Siakam, who struggled to take the mantle as a true star last season.